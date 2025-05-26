Soungoutou Magassa News: Confirms emerging season

Magassa made 28 appearances for Monaco accross all competitions during the 2024-25 season, contributing to one goal and one assist.

Magassa's development as a defender has been noteworthy, with his performances showing potential for growth after confirming for a second season in a row with Monaco. His contributions added depth to Monaco's defensive options. Magassa didn't improve his defensive numbers from last season in similar minutes but recorded two goal contributions, scoring his first professional goal in the Champions League and providing his first assist in Ligue 1. He is expected to remain a key player in the backline with the aim of starting more games as he continues to grow. He will however miss the season opener of the 2025-26 due to suspension.