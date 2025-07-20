Stefan Frei Injury: Still in concussion protocol
Frei remains in concussion protocol as he continues to be monitored following a serious head injury on July 6, per Eduardo Lopez of AS.
Frei remains in concussion protocol as there is no clear timeline for his return to action. The good news is he was able to be alert following the collision, and is now at home resting. Andrew Thomas will remain in the net for the Sounders in his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now