Stefan Frei headshot

Stefan Frei Injury: Still in concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Frei remains in concussion protocol as he continues to be monitored following a serious head injury on July 6, per Eduardo Lopez of AS.

Frei remains in concussion protocol as there is no clear timeline for his return to action. The good news is he was able to be alert following the collision, and is now at home resting. Andrew Thomas will remain in the net for the Sounders in his absence.

Stefan Frei
Seattle Sounders FC
