Sensi (undisclosed) "will stay on the mend for Sunday's game versus Cagliari," coach Alessandro Nesta relayed.

Sensi has skipped the past five contests and hasn't been able to recuperate during the break. Monza will keep leaning on Alessandro Bianco, Kevin Zeroli, Gaetano Castrovilli, Kacper Urbanski and Roberto Gagliardini in the midfield.