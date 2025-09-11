Mandanda received many offers from French clubs this summer to continue his career in football but the former French international decided to retire from professional football. The Marseille legend played 15 seasons with the French team, making 35 appearances, featuring in seven international competitions and winning the World Cup in 2018. Mandanda will be remembered as one of the best French keepers of his generation alongside Hugo Lloris and as Marseille's legendary captain who won Ligue 1 for the last time in 2011.