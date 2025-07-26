Stian Rode Gregersen News: Starting Saturday

Gregersen (quadriceps) is in the starting lineup to face Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Gregersen will take a center-back spot alongside Derrick Williams, with Luis Abram staying as a backup player in the weekend matchup. It will be Gregersen's first league appearance since April 19, and it remains to be seen if he's available for the full 90 minutes. Prior to the absence, he tallied 27 clearances, 13 tackles and 10 interceptions across eight matches played.