Serdar beat his defender to a flicked-on ball inside the six-yard box Monday to level the scoring at one and help Verona earn a share of the points in their 1-1 draw with Udinese. In addition to his goal contribution, the midfielder contributed two tackles (one won), one clearance and one interception to the team's defensive effort. Despite the opening match goal, Serdar should not be considered a consistent goal threat. During his time with Verona, the midfielder has averaged 1.08 shot attempts (0.29 on goal) per appearance across three seasons.