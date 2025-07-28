Sven Botman Injury: Forced off injured

Botman (groin) was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 3-2 defeat in the pre-season friendly against Arsenal due to injury, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference, according to Chronicle Live. "He came off and said his groin was tight. Fingers crossed he's OK."

Botman is starting the pre-season with the Magpies like he ended the last one, dealing with injuries. He played 25 minutes in Sunday's friendly against the Gunners before feeling discomfort in his groin and leaving the pitch at the break. The central defender will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue, with hopes that he can return before the end of pre-season and be ready for the 2025/26 campaign.