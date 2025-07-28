Botman was forced off in the second period of the pre-season friendly against the Gunners due to a groin injury that, according to scans, appears to be only a minor issue. Botman will not feature against K-League Stars on Wednesday but could return for the friendly against Tottenham on Sunday, although the aim is that the Dutch defender will be fit for the Sela Cup against Espanyol and Atletico on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, according to his coach. Jamaal Lascelles is expected to see a larger role in central defense for the Magpies until Botman returns.