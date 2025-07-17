Sverre Nypan News: Signs with Manchester City

Nypan has completed a transfer to Manchester City from Rosenborg, according to his new club.

Nypan is seeing a move away from his home country as City gain yet another Norwegian, with the midfielder signing with the club until 2030. The 18-year-old arrives as a promising talent for the club, already having appeared 70 times at the senior level while adding 14 goals and 11 assists. That said, he is definitely a player of the future and may take a bit to break through, possibly seeing some Cup appearances, but not likely to see much league time in his debut campaign.