Sverre Nypan News: Signs with Manchester City
Nypan has completed a transfer to Manchester City from Rosenborg, according to his new club.
Nypan is seeing a move away from his home country as City gain yet another Norwegian, with the midfielder signing with the club until 2030. The 18-year-old arrives as a promising talent for the club, already having appeared 70 times at the senior level while adding 14 goals and 11 assists. That said, he is definitely a player of the future and may take a bit to break through, possibly seeing some Cup appearances, but not likely to see much league time in his debut campaign.
