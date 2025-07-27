Tai Baribo News: Another goal for 2025

Baribo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

For 2025, Baribo's latest goal is his 15th. As of the weekend, he is tied for third in this year's MLS goals, alongside Evander. Among the top-four, Baribo is one of two to have 15 goals across fewer than 21 appearances, the other Lionel Messi. The former's July caps off with five games that include two goals on eight shots (three on target).