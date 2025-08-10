Baribo delivered a favorable ball for Indiana Vassilev to score the goal that gave the hosts an early lead during Saturday's clash. The striker was unable to boost his performance further as he missed a big chance in 67 minutes on the pitch. He's still among the league's top five scorers with 15 goals in 22 matches played (17 starts), while the assist was his second in the 2025 campaign. He's expected to stay put in the No.9 spot, but there are plenty of threats to his playing time now that new signing Milan Iloski has joined Mikael Uhre among the backup options.