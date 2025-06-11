Takefusa Kubo News: Goal contribution numbers halved

Kubo started in 27 of his 36 appearances while recording five goals on 43 shots in La Liga.

Kubo would take a bit of a step back compared to his 2023/24 campaign, despite seeing around 200 minutes more, seeing much less success in his attacking role. He would only record five goal contributions, half of the 11 he saw during the previous season. However, this could be blamed on his positioning after he spent more time on the right flank of the midfield rather than the attack, like the 2023/24 campaign. He would face a tough spell to end the season that won't help his case, having gone without a goal contribution for 14 games. The attacker should still maintain a starting role after inking an extension in 2024, although he will hope to return to the levels he was seeing during his first two campaigns with Sociedad.