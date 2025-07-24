Takuma Asano News: Returns in friendly

Asano (undisclosed) played the second half of Wednesday's 1-0 victory in the pre-season friendly against UE Sant Andreu, confirming his return from injury.

Asano missed a lot of games last season due to injuries and ended the season injured, missing the season finale. His issues seem to be in the past now, as he started the pre-season with Mallorca and featured in the second half of Wednesday's friendly. This is good news for Mallorca, as the Japanese winger is expected to compete for a starting role on the right wing heading into the 2025/26 season.