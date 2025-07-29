Buchmann ended his last campaign in March after a shoulder operation, but has recovered enough to take the field in the preseason. The defender should now be deemed fit and will likely continue to feature throughout the preseason to ensure his health. He still has yet to see a minute for the club's first team, so it will be interesting to see what role he earns in the 2025\/26 campaign, likely to begin seeing most of his time in a reserve role or a few appearances in Cup play, unlikely to have a major role this season.