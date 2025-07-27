Tecatito Corona News: Fails to get a goal or assist
Tecatito Corona had four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Atlas.
Corona was highly active but did not get a goal or assist in Monterrey's 3-1 win. The midfielder should be able to convert if he maintains this activity level against Leon in two weeks, a side which has already conceded five goals in Liga MX play.
