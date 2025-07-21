Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Theo Corbeanu headshot

Theo Corbeanu News: Two shots, two chances created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 21, 2025 at 6:23pm

Corbeanu took two shots (zero on goal), sent in five crosses, and created two chances in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Nashville SC.

With the departure of Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, Corbeanu is carrying more of Toronto's attacking load of late. He's taken at least two shots in six straight contests and will look to connect on one in Saturday's road clash with Charlotte FC.

Theo Corbeanu
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now