Theo Corbeanu News: Two shots, two chances created
Corbeanu took two shots (zero on goal), sent in five crosses, and created two chances in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Nashville SC.
With the departure of Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, Corbeanu is carrying more of Toronto's attacking load of late. He's taken at least two shots in six straight contests and will look to connect on one in Saturday's road clash with Charlotte FC.
