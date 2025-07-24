Thiago Martins Injury: Receives knee surgery

Martins has undergone successful surgery on his knee and is expected to return within the next four to six weeks, according to his club.

Martins is going to be sidelined for the remainder of the summer, with the defender needing surgery on his knee despite no prior notice. He has only missed two games all season and is a regular starter, so this is a major loss. That said, this will force a change for around the two months he is out, with Strahinja Tanasijevic or Mitja Ilenic as possible replacements.