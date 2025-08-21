Correia is in the final stages of his recovery from the ACL injury he suffered at the end of 2024. The defender was spotted back in team training on Wednesday and is expected to make his return in a few weeks time, likely during the month of September. This is positive news since Correia had been an undisputed starter in the backline prior to his injury, and his return will be a major boost for a defense that struggled last season. That said, the club will likely monitor him closely to allow him to gradually build his competitive fitness back and not rush him instantly. Until then, Dimitri Foulquier is holding a starting role at right-back.