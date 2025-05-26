Thilo Kehrer News: Defensive pillar in Monaco

Kehrer made 37 appearances accross all competition for Monaco in the 2024-25 season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Kehrer was a consistent presence in Monaco's defense this season, contributing not only defensively but also adding goals from the back. He demonstrated leadership and experience that fortified the team's backline throughout the campaign. His performances were instrumental in maintaining defensive stability to help Monaco secure third place in the Ligue 1 standings, which qualifies the team directly for the next Champions League. His goal tally marked a new career high and he also broke his personal record for clearances, contributing to 148 this season. He will likely be one of the most important players on the Rocher next season with the aim to confirm his first complete season with the Monegasques.