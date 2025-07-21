Thomas Delaine News: Signs with Le Havre

Delaine has signed a two-year contract with Le Havre, his new club announced.

Delaine has departed Strasbourg as a free agent and didn't remain without a club for long, as Le Havre decided to sign the experienced wing-back for the upcoming two seasons. The 33-year-old will bring solid leadership to a group mainly composed of young players and that will likely compete to avoid relegation during the 2025/26 season. If Delaine remains fit and avoids injuries, he will likely compete for a starting spot with Yanis Zouaoui for the Havrais.