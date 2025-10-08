Delaney was forced to the sidelines early Sunday, with the midfielder going off with an apparent injury. This will be something to monitor for the club, as he has started in both UCL games thus far and is a veteran piece in the midfield for the club. He will hope for a quick turnaround with their next UCL contest Oct. 21 against Dortmund, possibly missing out if the injury is deemed more than minor. However, he is still waiting on his testing results, having a few weeks to recover either way due to the international break.