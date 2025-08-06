Muller has completed his long and successful career in Europe after a long tenure with Bayern Munich, with the attacker joining MLS club Vancouver. His career totals are 295 goals and 297 assists in 887 appearances, and even though he isn't at his best levels anymore, he will still be a crucial addition for the club. The German should instantly be installed in the squad once he has had a few training sessions and is fit for play, likely to take a spot as an attacking midfielder or forward and serve in the attack alongside Brian White, Emmanuel Sabbi and Jayden Nelson.