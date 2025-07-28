Tiago Santos Injury: Makes pre-season list

Santos (knee) is part of the list for Lille's pre-season training camp in Iserlohn, the club announced.

Santos suffered an ACL injury at the beginning of last season, although he made a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign. The right-back has been recovering since then and is back in the team for the pre-season training camp in Germany. This is good news for the Dogues, as he is the undisputed starter on the right flank if fit. Santos will likely reclaim that spot if he is fully recovered and rediscovers his sensations. If that is not the case, Thomas Meunier will continue to replace him.