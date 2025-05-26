Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Iroegbunam headshot

Tim Iroegbunam Injury: Suffers groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Iroegbunam missed the season finale against Newcastle on Sunday due to a groin injury, coach David Moyes told the media, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Iroegbunam should have featured in Everton's squad that had a future-oriented look for the season finale against Newcastle on Sunday but missed out due to an adductor injury. He appeared in 18 matches this season during his first year with Everton and registered one assist. He will aim to recover and be fully fit for preseason as he is expected to see increased playing time next campaign and is viewed as a key part of the club's midfield plans.

Tim Iroegbunam
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now