Tim Iroegbunam Injury: Suffers groin injury

Iroegbunam missed the season finale against Newcastle on Sunday due to a groin injury, coach David Moyes told the media, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Iroegbunam should have featured in Everton's squad that had a future-oriented look for the season finale against Newcastle on Sunday but missed out due to an adductor injury. He appeared in 18 matches this season during his first year with Everton and registered one assist. He will aim to recover and be fully fit for preseason as he is expected to see increased playing time next campaign and is viewed as a key part of the club's midfield plans.