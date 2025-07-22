Tim Kleindienst Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Kleindienst (undisclosed) is still in the rehabilitation process of his injury at BORUSSIA-PARK, the club announced.

Kleindienst initially didn't travel with the team to their training camp at Lake Tegernsee as he continued his rehabilitation from injury at BORUSSIA-PARK, but he made the trip on Monday to visit his teammates and motivate them. His timeline for return remains uncertain, though Borussia's starting striker will hope to be fit for the start of the season as the team will need him again. Kleindienst scored 16 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances last season and will aim to break that record heading into 2025/26.