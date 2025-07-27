Tim Leibold News: Set for suspension

Leibold had one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Leibold saw his fifth yellow card of the season and is set for his first ban of 2025. He's been use sporadically in the starting XI with three starts since June 15, overall making seven starts in 14 appearances this campaign.