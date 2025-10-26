Hubers would not last the entire match Saturday and would have to retire from the field late despite no remaining substitutes, exiting in the 84th minute. Unfortunately, the defender will now miss further time with what has been deemed a serious injury, set for surgery on a knee injury. This is a major blow for the club, as he is a starting defender, likely to miss major time, with most signs pointing to an ACL or MCL injury. This will force changes moving forward, leaving Joel Schmied and Dominique Heintz as likely options to fill his spot.