Timothy Castagne News: Features in friendly

Castagne (ankle) featured in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Aberdeen in a friendly, confirming his return from injury.

Castagne featured in Saturday's friendly and was fouled in the penalty area to earn his team a penalty kick. That said, this is good news as it marks the Belgian's return from an ankle injury. The right-back was an undisputed starter for Fulham between late December and mid-April and could compete for that spot again heading into the 2025/26 season.