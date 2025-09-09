Weah was forced off in the 62nd minute of Saturday's game against South Korea due to a minor injury that came from an accelerated preparation once he arrived with his new club in Marseille. The versatile midfielder will likely be available against the Merlus on Friday, although it remains uncertain if he will be a regular starter with Marseille or used in a rotational role this season. Weah should still secure a decent amount of playing time given his ability to cover multiple positions on the pitch, something highly valued by coach Roberto de Zerbi.