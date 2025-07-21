Tom Krauss Injury: Joins FC Koln on loan

Krauss is joining FC Koln on loan from Mainz for the 2025/26 season, his new club announced. "We are pleased that we were able to convince Tom to join FC. With him, we get another important addition for our midfield to give our game new options. He brings exactly the qualities that we were looking for in this position. He has a great mentality, is strong in the tackle and is dynamic on the pitch. Despite his young age, Tom already has a lot of experience at the top level and will quickly find his place in the dressing room with how he is as a person," said FC Sporting Director, Thomas Kessler.

Krauss will discover a new club on loan with FC Koln after spending last season with Luton Town, making 23 appearances, and with Bochum, featuring in 14 games to end the 2024/25 Bundesliga season. Krauss was formed in the Leipzig Academy and will join a sixth club at only 24 years old after stints with FC Nurnberg, Schalke 04, Mainz 05, Luton Town, and VfL Bochum.