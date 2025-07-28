Tom Krauss News: Returns in friendly

Krauss (undisclosed) featured in the second half of Friday's 3-1 victory against Leicester in a pre-season friendly, confirming his return from injury.

Krauss ended the season with Bochum injured and missed the season finale before heading back to Mainz. That said, he has since recovered from that injury and joined FC Koln on loan for the 2025/26 season, which started on Friday for him as he featured in the second half of the friendly against Leicester, confirming he is back and fully fit. Krauss played in the back three for Koln, which could be a new position for him to work from since he has mainly always played in midfield.