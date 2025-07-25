Tom Pearce News: On bench to face New England
Pearce (upper body) is on the bench for Friday's trip to New England Revolution.
Pearce should be an option to replace either Aleksandr Guboglo at left-back or Caden Clark on the wing in the weekend's game. Despite avoiding an absence due to the injury, the Englishman hasn't started since July 5. Still, he may have attacking upside and set-piece duties if he gets minutes on the field.
