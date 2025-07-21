Menu
Tomas Chancalay News: Nets one in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Chancalay scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Orlando City SC.

Chancalay buried his third goal of the season, all of which have come within his last 10 appearances. This also marked the third time that he had more than three shots in a match, and he has at least one shot on target in each of the last three games.

Tomas Chancalay
New England Revolution
