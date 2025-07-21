Tomas Chancalay News: Nets one in defeat

Chancalay scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Orlando City SC.

Chancalay buried his third goal of the season, all of which have come within his last 10 appearances. This also marked the third time that he had more than three shots in a match, and he has at least one shot on target in each of the last three games.