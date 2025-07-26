Tomas Cvancara News: Sent on loan

Cvancara has been loaned to Antalyaspor from Gladbach, according to his parent club.

Cvancara is going to spend the next season in Turkey after being sent on a loan, with the forward joining Antalyaspor. He only started in seven of his 28 appearances last campaign while bagging two goals, likely the reason for letting him go on loan. He is only 25 and has time to work back into the Gladbach squad, although he could see his last minutes with the club if he has a poor loan spell.