Tomas Soucek News: Scores goal

Soucek scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Soucek's form may be at a season high following the draw at Goodison Park, considering he now has two goals across his last three Premier League appearances for West Ham. In the 2023-24 EPL, he logged seven goals across 37 appearances (34 starts). Take 10 fewer of both, and Soucek has the same amount of goals this season.