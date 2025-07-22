Tommaso Pobega News: Going back to Bologna
Pobega has returned to Bologna on loan with a conditioned obligation to buy from Milan.
Pobega is set for his second consecutive season at Bologna after starring 26 times (15 starts) in 2024/2026, scoring thrice and adding two assists, 29 shots (11 on target), 42 tackles and 12 key passes. He'll be the top deputy in a pair or role and will have a chance to be redeemed automatically.
