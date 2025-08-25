Hume matched a team-high Saturday with four attempted crosses (zero accurate) and created one chance as Sunderland were overrun by Burnley in a 2-0 away defeat. In addition to his impact upon the attacking play, the full-back tracked back to add two tackles (two won) and one interception to the team's defensive effort. Hume has played the full 90 minutes in each of Sunderland's first two league fixtures, managing to create two chances and attempt 10 crosses (one accurate) across the 180 minutes of play.