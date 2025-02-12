Fantasy Soccer
Trent Alexander-Arnold headshot

Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Finds bench spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Alexander-Arnold (leg) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Everton.

Alexander-Arnold has made the team sheet after being a late call due to a leg injury, earning a spot on the bench after reaching an adequate fitness level. He will look to see time to test his legs before hopefully seeing the start next contest, as he has started in 27 of his 29 appearances this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
