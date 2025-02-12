Trent Alexander-Arnold News: Finds bench spot
Alexander-Arnold (leg) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Everton.
Alexander-Arnold has made the team sheet after being a late call due to a leg injury, earning a spot on the bench after reaching an adequate fitness level. He will look to see time to test his legs before hopefully seeing the start next contest, as he has started in 27 of his 29 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now