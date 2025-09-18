Blackmon suffered an MCL sprain in Tuesday's clash against Forge and will miss about one month, as the club confirmed he will be aiming for a return in time for the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs starting on Oct. 22. This is a big blow for the Whitecaps since it suggests he will miss the end of the regular season and will need to be replaced in the starting defense. Mathias Laborda and Belal Halbouni are expected to pair in central defense, with Tate Johnson starting on the left side of the backline for the time being.