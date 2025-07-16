Tristan Blackmon Injury: Late call to face Houston

Blackmon is questionable for Wednesday's match against Houston due to a hamstring injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Blackmon looks to be a late call for Wednesday as he battles a hamstring injury, leaving him questionable for the contest. This is a bit of a concern for the club, as he is a regular starter in the middle of the defense, only missing two starts when available. If fit, he should see the start, with Bjorn Inge Utvik as a replacement if he misses out.