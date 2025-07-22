Tristan Blackmon News: Should be good to go

Blackmon remained an unused substitute in the last contest against San Diego but should be good to go now since he feels better, he told the media, according to Har Journalist. "I feel good right now. Like you said, I haven't played in the last couple games. I feel pretty good. I talked to the coaching staff to let them know the history of what's going on. I should be good to go. I'm feeling good right now."

Blackmon didn't play in the last two MLS games after suffering a hamstring knock but appears ready to return now that he's feeling better. His next chance to feature will come Saturday against Sporting Kansas City, and he should regain his starting role in the Whitecaps' backline.