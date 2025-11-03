Adams was looked to have suffered an injury late into Sunday's contest after coming off the field early, but has avoided anything serious, as the midfielder was involved in a clash of knees and is only dealing with a contact injury. This is massive news after 10 straight starts for the midfielder, as he shouldn't be sidelined, likely to be dealing with a bruise at the worst. He will look to then continue in his starting role moving forward, especially after two straight appearances with a goal contribution.