Adams looked to have suffered a head injury after colliding with a teammate in the first half of Sunday's loss but continued to play. However, it appears he is dealing with some setbacks, as he was dropped from his national team. After the manager, manager Andoni Iraola stated, "Live, they tell me Tyler is going to continue. But I think he has finished the game. So I hope that in his case it's nothing there." It's unclear what the situation with Adams is, but he'll get some needed rest over the next two weeks.