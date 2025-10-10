Adams started the season in the same fashion he ended the last one, as the main defensive anchor in the midfield for the Cherries. He has contributed well in the defensive area with 18 tackles, 15 interceptions and 11 clearances in seven appearances, helping the team secure two clean sheets. That said, his offensive contributions look a bit behind last season since he has created only one chance so far and appeared to have more opportunities previously, failing to register a goal contribution this campaign.