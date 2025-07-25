Tyrhys Dolan News: Signs with Espanyol

Dolan has signed a contract with Espanyol until 2028, joining as a free agent after the end of his contract with Blackburn Rovers, his new club announced.

Dolan played for five years with Blackburn Rovers, where he was one of the most used players. During the 2024/25 season, he made 44 appearances in the Championship and scored six goals. Dolan is an England U20 international and was formed at Manchester City before going on loan to Burnley, Preston, and Clitheroe FC.