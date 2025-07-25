Unai Nunez News: Transfers to Verona

Nunez has moved to Verona on loan with an option to buy from Celta Vigo.

Nunez is poised for his second consecutive loan spell after starting for Athletic last season, where he wasn't a regular and played only 10 times in La Liga, notching 10 tackles, 17 interceptions, 46 clearances and four blocks and contributing to two clean sheets. He'll have a chance to become a fixture if he adapts quickly since Verona lost two starters, Pawel Dawidowicz and Diego Coppola, and Daniele Ghilardi is rumored to be on his way out as well.