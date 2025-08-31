Djurdjevic failed to make the score sheet for the second straight game and was punished for his constant disciplinary issues in recent action. He's one of the team's best players, so his suspension for the next week against Santos puts them at a great disadvantage, especially if Eduardo Aguirre (hamstring) remains out as well. Matias Coccaro is a possible direct replacement in the striker position, while Gustavo Del Prete could alternatively move from the left flank to a central spot until Djurdjevic reappears in a Sept. 19 trip to Mazatlan.