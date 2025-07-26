Valentin Gomez News: Signs from Argentina

Gomez has completed a transfer to Betis out of free agency, according to his new club.

Gomez has completed a move to Spain after starting his young career in Argentina, with the 22-year-old signing with Betis until 2030. He last played with Velez Sarfield, starting in all 15 of his appearances but only holding more of a rotational role. That said, he will likely have to work his way up through the team, being more of a player of the future for the club.