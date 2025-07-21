Valentin Rongier News: Looking fit in training

Rongier (groin) has been back in team training and looking fit ahead of the 2025/26 season, the club posted.

Rongier has been back fully fit in team training ahead of the 2025/26 season at the Commanderie as well as during the first days of the training camp in the Netherlands. That said, Rongier left the camp on Sunday and didn't participate in the first friendly match as he is close to joining Stade Rennais alongside his teammate Quentin Merlin. If the move is confirmed, both of them are expected to be regular starters with Rennais.