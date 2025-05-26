Vanderson News: Solid season at right-back

Vanderson made 38 appearances for Monaco accross all competitions during the 2024-25 season, contributing one goal and five assists.

Vanderson's consistent performances and contributions on both ends of the pitch made him a reliable defender for Monaco for the first full season in a row. His versatility and work rate were valuable assets to the team in securing third place in the French top-flight standings. As he continues to develop, Vanderson is expected to play an even more pivotal role in Monaco's defense next season since he still has three years left on his contract.